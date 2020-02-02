|
Jim (Jimmy) Calvin Manning Jim (Jimmy) Calvin Manning passed away on December 29, 2019 in Redlands, California at the age of 71. Jim was born in Redlands on December 18, 1948, where he spent his early years playing baseball, hunting with his dad, brother and friends, and fishing the local lakes and streams. Upon graduation from Redlands High School in 1967, he attended San Bernardino Valley College and then entered the plumbing trade. In the early 1970's he joined Wingate Air Conditioning and Heating where he spent his entire career, eventually becoming the owner. During his years at Wingate, he oversaw the development of many large projects, including HVAC installations at hospitals, office buildings, and numerous businesses. In spite of a demanding work schedule, Jim always found time for hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He also enjoyed trap shooting, collecting firearms, and aviation. He earned a private pilot's license and flew his planes on a number of excursions throughout Southern California and Mexico. During his last few years, Jim became a resident of Montana, pursuing the upland game birds and the trophy elk and deer of the Montana wilderness. Jim was generous and supportive of many individuals and groups and he will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and co-workers. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Edsel Calvin Manning, and his mother, Lois Palma Manning. He is survived by his brother, Jerry Edsel Manning, Bigfork, Montana, his sister, Patty Sue Watson, Redlands, CA, three nephews, Jay B. Manning, San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, Seth M. Watson, Boise, Idaho, and Craig S. Watson, San Diego, CA, and his niece, Kristy A. Manning-Giddings of Santa Barbara, CA. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020