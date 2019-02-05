|
August 28, 1944 - January 15, 2019 James Luther Earhart, Jr. died in Riverside, California, January 15, 2019. Born August 28, 1944, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jim married Diane, "DeDe," Bunyar, in Springfield, Missouri, June 29, 1968. In 1988, Jim and DeDe relocated, with their children, Kimberly and Todd, from Independence, Missouri to Riverside. Jim graduated from Westminster College, Fulton, Missouri, in 1968. He briefly attended Union Theological Seminary, Richmond, Virginia, before beginning a career as a businessperson. His employment with the Disney Company, which started in 1980, ultimately led to his position as Manager of Distribution Services in Anaheim. After retiring, he resumed his theological studies. In 2006, he earned a Master of Divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena. While a student, he was a bookseller for B. Dalton and later, Community Relations Manager for Barnes and Noble. He took great pride in his family, educational pursuits, the companies that he worked for, and his church membership. Jim's love of jazz music, his red beans and rice recipe, and his knack for storytelling reflect his New Orleans roots. On weekends, he scoured second hand stores not only to find old treasures, but also to build his various collections of books, matchbox cars, knives, watches, Disney paraphernalia, and Native American art. He enjoyed spending time with his family and talking politics or reminiscing on the phone with his sisters. His prayer before a holiday meal always captured the spirit of the day. Jim could often be heard whistling (but usually singing) 1950s tunes, like "You Belong to Me." Jim is survived by his wife, DeDe; his daughter, Kimberly and spouse, Ann Pfeifle, their children, Tracy, Amy, and Myles Pfeifle; his son, Todd and spouse, Mandy, their children Jaina and Cohen; a sister, Betty Kemp (husband, John); two brothers-in-law, Lee Gilmour and Scott Bunyar; a niece Virginia (Kemp) Cabell and a nephew Jesse Gilmour. His parents, James and Ruth (Daily) Earhart, and his sister, Ida Gilmour, preceded Jim in death. Memorial services will be held at First United Methodist Church of Riverside, March 2, 2019 at 10:00am. Please send memorial gifts to Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center, in memory of Jim's childhood dog, Ginger, and lifelong family dogs, Pepper, Muffin, Sydney, Lothair, and Fergus.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2019