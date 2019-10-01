|
HELEN V. JIMENEZ 8/18/1937 - 9/15/2019 Age 82 of Kingman Arizona left this earth to be with her Lord on Sept. 15, 2019. She was born Aug. 18, 1937 in Blythe Calif. Helen is survived by her husband, Isador of 62 yrs, a son, Jerry, and a daughter, Susan Saenz. Plus many grandchildren. She was employed by the Riverside School District for 24 years. She loved traveling and antiquing and collected many items over the years. Graveside Services will be held at Olivewood Cemetery at 11:30 am on 3 Oct 2019.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019