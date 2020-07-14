10/31/1945 - 06/30/2020 Jim went home at the age of 74 due to Leukemia complications. Jim lived in Crestline, CA and attended Woodlands Church. Jim is survived by his wife, Louise, six children and step-children, 19 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. His celebration of life will be held at Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery, San Bernardino, CA on Saturday, July 18th at 11:00 am. Family are welcome to attend in person and services will also be live-streamed on the mortuary Facebook page.





