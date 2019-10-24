|
12/20/1947 - 9/11/2019 Jimsy was taken from us 9/11/2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was survived by her only child Andrea Hart. She graduated from Ramona High School in 1966 and UCR in 1971. Jimsy was a long time employee of the City of Riverside in the Billing Department of Public Utilities. We are celebrating her life on 10/26/2019 at 5pm, 5611 Magnolia Ave. She lived her life with sparkle and always to the fullest. She will be missed by many who loved her dearly.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019