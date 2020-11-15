September 8,1936 - October 28, 2020 Jo Ann Freman, loving wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with her heavenly father at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Freman, and son Thomas Freman. Jo Ann's love for people could be seen through her hospitality, acts of service, and warm spirit. She never met a stranger. Jo Ann will be greatly missed by her three children, their spouses, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandsons. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel Bible Fellowship- 34180 Rancho California Road, Temeucla Ca- on Friday, Decemeber 11th at 1 o'clock.





