Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
JO ANN NELSON
 Age 83, passed away from heart failure on May 29, 2019 at Morning Glory Senior Care. She was born on Sept, 20, 1935 in Missouri and was a lifelong resident of Riverside, CA. For 31 years she worked as a noon supervisor for the Alvord School District
Jo Ann is survived by her son Michael Nelson; daughter-in-law Lilin Nelson; granddaughter Jessica Tse, all of Perris, CA and sister Joyce Hains of Fargo, ND.
In leiu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the 's . Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 23, 2019
