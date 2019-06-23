|
JO ANN NELSON
Age 83, passed away from heart failure on May 29, 2019 at Morning Glory Senior Care. She was born on Sept, 20, 1935 in Missouri and was a lifelong resident of Riverside, CA. For 31 years she worked as a noon supervisor for the Alvord School District
Jo Ann is survived by her son Michael Nelson; daughter-in-law Lilin Nelson; granddaughter Jessica Tse, all of Perris, CA and sister Joyce Hains of Fargo, ND.
In leiu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the 's . Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 23, 2019