JOAN FRANCES BREEDING LETBETTER
Age 77, of Riverside, CA, died July 4, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children at Riverside Community Hospital. She was born on Feb. 20, 1942, in Winsted, Connecticut, the daughter of Frances Marie (Perna) and Francis Patrick O'Day. The family resided in Connecticut until Joan was 12, then moved to Paramount, California. She graduated from Paramount High School in 1960 and remained friends with a group of classmates throughout her life.
Joan moved to Riverside in 1965 with her husband Robert L. Breeding and two sons, Rob and Scott, buying a home on Peacock Lane in La Sierra. The family later grew by two with the addition of another son, Steve, and a daughter, Stacy. Joan worked raising her family as the children grew up in the home on Peacock, all of them graduating from high school at either La Sierra or Norte Vista. The couple divorced in the early 1980s and Joan began her professional career as the development director of the YWCA. In 1986 she became the senior fire safety inspector for the City of Riverside Fire Department and in 1990 took the position of public information officer for the department. In 2005 she was promoted to deputy fire marshal, a position she held until her retirement in 2010. In 2005 she received the Customer Service Employee of the Year Award for initiating and implementing electronic reporting of Riverside's Hazardous Materials Business Emergency Reporting Plan. At the time, Riverside was one of only two California cities with an online reporting system. While she pursued her career, Joan continued her education and fulfilled a life-long goal, earning a bachelor's degree in public administration from the University of La Verne in 1995. In 1990 Joan married Doyle Letbetter, who worked as executive director of administration at the Riverside law firm Best, Best and Krieger. The couple purchased a home at the base of Mount Rubidoux, surrounded by a horseshoe bend in the path leading to the top of the mountain. She lived there with Doyle for the rest of her life. In her retirement Joan worked as a landscape architect specializing in drought-resistant plants and designs that minimized the need for watering. She enjoyed interacting with people as they walked up the path. They often complemented her on the landscaping in the yard, which Joan designed. She hosted Fourth of July fireworks viewing parties almost every year after moving to her new home. Joan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997 and doctors told her she had just six months to live. She fought cancer with the same tenacity she did the other challenges of her life, living 22 years beyond that pessimistic prognosis. Two years later, in 1999, Joan and Doyle went car shopping with intentions of purchasing a sensible sedan. Instead, Joan saw a Honda S2000 two-seat convertible sports car on the showroom floor and was determined not to leave the dealership without it. The first time Joan drove the new car to her daughter's home on Peacock, where she now resides, Stacy asked her mother "Where are your grandkids going to sit?" "Not in this car," Joan replied. She drove that Honda well into retirement. Joan led a busy and rewarding life. She became active in the Riverside community shortly after moving to the city. She served as the Parent Teacher Association President in the Alvord School District twice, was elected to two terms on the Alvord School District Board of Trustees, including a term as board president, and served as a team mother for Little League and Riverside Junior Tackle Football in La Sierra. She also held a leadership role on the campaign to successfully pass Proposition R in 1979. This citizen's initiative protects La Sierra's hillsides and Riverside's historic citrus greenbelt from development. Her work on growth and development issues continued when she later served as chairwoman of the Riverside Planning Commission and chairwoman of the Arlanza-La Sierra Community Plan. She belonged to the League of Women Voters for decades and served as president. It was the League that nominated her for the Gold Key Award from Soroptimist International of Riverside, which she received in 1995 in honor of more than 20 years of volunteer service to the community, Joan also served on a variety of community organizations, including the Raincross Club (she served as president in 1991-92), the Riverside Optimist Club, the YWCA Professional Women's Council, Friends of Mount Rubidoux, Friends of the UCR Botanic Gardens and the Mediterranean Garden Club of Southern California.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who supported the life and educational goals of her children and grandchildren. Joan was also a passionate supporter of her children and grandchildren when they played sports, and was often the most "vocal" fan on the sidelines. Her exhortations could be distinct and clear in the huddle or dugout, sometimes embarrassingly so for the young athletes she supported. But Joan's cheers from the sidelines are now one of the family's fondest memories. Later, as some of her children moved away from Southern California, she traveled extensively to stay in contact with her family and build relationships with her grandchildren. She enjoyed music, especially jazz, gourmet food, literature, fine movies and watching sports, both college and professional.
Joan is survived by: her husband, Doyle Letbetter, of Riverside; three sons, Rob Breeding of Kearney, Nebraska, Scott Breeding of Bremerton, Washington, Steve Breeding and his wife Jennifer of Riverside, a daughter, Stacy Lemus and her husband Marco of Riverside; three step daughters (including one set of twins); 12 grandchildren (including two sets of twins); six step grandchildren; and five great grandchildren (no twins yet). She was preceded in death by: her parents; her brother Frank O'Day; and her first husband.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Riverside Elks Lodge #643, 6166 Brockton Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 14, 2019