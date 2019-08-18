|
|
JOAN MARIE TYRANOWSKI Joan passed into eternal life on July 15, 2019, after a long 14 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Joan was born on August 28, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana. While in school and after graduating from Arsenal Tech High School, Joan pursued a career in modeling. Joan modeled for H.P. Wasson and Company in Indianapolis until she married. Joan was a loving mother and homemaker. Joan was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She is survived by her loving husband, Ted Tyranowski; son Charles Edward Wollenweber (Rhonda); daughter Sheri Elizabeth Wollenweber; two great grandchildren Lily May and Jaiden Jacob. She was predeceased by her son Joseph, and parents Mary and Guy Harrett. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joan's memory to the ()
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019