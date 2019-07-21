|
JOAN R. CUNNINGHAM
Age 91, went to be with her Lord on
Thursday July 11, 2019 in Temecula, CA. She joins her beloved husband Dick rejoicing in heaven. They raised their family in Anaheim. In 1975 they developed an avocado ranch in the hills above Temecula, subsequently moving to Murrieta where they enjoyed many loving years together. They attended Rancho Community Church for decades. Joan was a special person loved by all who met her. She always had a smile and a kind word.
Joan is survived by son Steve Cunningham (Judy); daughters Eileen Cranston (Jay), and Kathy Rozelle (Kent);
nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was blessed to have her granddaughters Michelle Casteel and Stephanie Schick helping her these last few years.
A celebration of her life will be held at Rancho Community Church in Temecula in the Rancho Theater, Thursday, August 1 at at 10:30 AM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 21, 2019