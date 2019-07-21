Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Brown Mortuary
126 East Graham Avenue
Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
(951) 674-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN R. CUNNINGHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN R. CUNNINGHAM Obituary
JOAN R. CUNNINGHAM
 Age 91, went to be with her Lord on
Thursday July 11, 2019 in Temecula, CA. She joins her beloved husband Dick rejoicing in heaven. They raised their family in Anaheim. In 1975 they developed an avocado ranch in the hills above Temecula, subsequently moving to Murrieta where they enjoyed many loving years together. They attended Rancho Community Church for decades. Joan was a special person loved by all who met her. She always had a smile and a kind word.
Joan is survived by son Steve Cunningham (Judy); daughters Eileen Cranston (Jay), and Kathy Rozelle (Kent);
nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was blessed to have her granddaughters Michelle Casteel and Stephanie Schick helping her these last few years.
A celebration of her life will be held at Rancho Community Church in Temecula in the Rancho Theater, Thursday, August 1 at at 10:30 AM.
EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 674-3141 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now