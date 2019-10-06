|
JOAN RUIZ Joan Ruiz, 66, of Jurupa Valley, CA, passed away on September 29, 2019, in Jurupa Valley with her children by her side. Joan was born in Charleroi, PA to Richard and Barbara Puglisi on May 20, 1953. She went to high school at Mater Dei and graduated in 1971. She earned a Master's degree in Teaching from Grand Canyon University. She worked as a teacher for Corona-Norco Unified for 18 years. She enjoyed spending time with family including her nieces, nephews and her grandchildren. Joan is survived by her children, Andrea Lyman (husband Eric Lyman) and Matthew Ruiz of Jurupa Valley, as well as her grandchildren, Andrew, James and Madalynn. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Ruiz. Funeral service will be held at St. Matthew's Catholic Church on October 8th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 7845 Santiago Canyon Road, Orange, CA 92869. Visitation will be held at 1118 E. 6th Street, Corona, CA 92879 on October 7th, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Thomas Miller Mortuary will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019