Joan Weymouth

July 12,1943 - August 14, 2020 Joan went up with the angels on August 14, 2020. She was born in Crescent City, California on July 12, 1943 to Keith and Dean McClintock. She was a long time resident of Riverside. She graduated from Poly High School in 1961. She was a terrific mom to her two daughters Terri Casados of Surprise, Arizona and Jamie Medlin and son in law Lee Medlin of Murrieta, California. She also was an amazing Nana to her three grandchildren Garret Casados, Cody Medlin and Courtney Medlin. She had one great granddaughter Ava Grace Casados. She left behind 2 sisters Janet Holcomb of Page, AZ and Judy Steadman of Riverside and a brother Mike McClintock of Rialto, California. She loved to garden and keep her yard immaculate. She loved to travel with her Sister Janet, Brother-in-law Bill and her Mom. She will be remember for her smile and had a great sense of humor. She had a kind spirit and a big heart. We will think of you always and you will forever be in our hearts. Graveside services will be held at Olivewood Cemetery, Friday October 23, 2020 at 10 am.





