|
|
JOANN "JONI" HELEN HUSEN
Joann "Joni" Helen Husen was born on June 29, 1939 to Dora and George Freiermuth and lived her childhood years in Hastings, Minnesota. After a 3 year battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully in the presence of her youngest son Brad in their home in Corona, California on Saturday evening, April 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Mary Jane Johnson, Rita Carlson, George (Mush) Freiermuth, Lenny Freiermuth & Francis "Fritz" Ginther.
She is survived by brother Jim Freiermuth. Joni is also survived by her prior husband James Charles Husen of Palm Desert, California and their three sons Jim, Doug and Brad, as well as their wives Dorothy, Maureen and Tessa Husen respectively. In addition Joni has the following grandchildren: Emma and Dustin (from Jim & Dorothy) and a great granddaughter Elena (from Emma); Kai, Eden, Keanu and Kaenan (from Doug & Maureen) and a great granddaughter Kennedy (from Kai & Kasey); and, Jake, Josh, Jack and Jenna (from Brad &Tessa).
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, May 4th at 3PM to celebrate her life at her son's home in Corona.
