June 6, 1954 - April 6, 2020 Loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family and dogs at her home in Murrieta, CA, on Monday April 6, 2020 from cancer. Joanne was born on June 6, 1954 in Los Angeles, CA. She grew up in Orange County and graduated from Foothill High School in 1972. In 1985, she met and married the love of her life, John "Jack" Babcock. They moved to Temecula in 1989, and she resided there and Murrieta for the past 30 years. Joanne worked as an office manager for over 40 years in both the dental and medical fields, before retiring in 2019 after working with Dr. John Santoro, DPM for over 25 years. She is survived by her son, John Babcock of Murrieta, CA; daughter, Kim Babcock of Vista, CA; granddaughter, Kelly Dohrer of Vista, CA; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen & Debbie Herrero of Mentone, CA; and three nephews, Travis, Jared, and David and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Babcock; and her parents Arthur and Verna Herrero, and Paul & Bonnie Penner. A celebration of life and memorial service will take place on a private chartered boat, and her ashes will be laid to rest off the coast of Laguna Beach on June 6, 2020. Our lives will never be the same without her, but we know that the love, care and laughter she shared throughout her life will live on in our hearts forever.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store