|
|
JOANNE EVANS Joanne Evans passed away at age 82 on November 19, 2019 with her husband and son at her side in Riverside, CA. She had been battling pancreatic cancer. Joanne was born on July 3, 1937 in New York City, NY. Joanne is survived by her husband Iral Evans; son, Clint Lee of WA and daughter, Sharon Lee of Whitmore, CA. She was predeceased in death by her daughter, Bonnie Lee Bostick; mother, Helen Johnson and twin sister, Patsy Johnson. She also has 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and her family is one of the Pioneer Families in Perris Valley. Joanne Evans joined the USMC and served during the Korean War and 2 years in the Reserves. She was 21st district commander of American Legion, Vice Commander Women's of American Legion, Post Commander of post #595 and 5th Area Vice Commander of American Legion as well as a member of #888 in Perris. Joanne and Iral were VERY active in the Veteran Community in Perris. Joanne retired as Public Information Officer from CDF-Cal Fire after 35 years. She also served as Perris City Councilwoman for one term after retirement and held the office of Mayor Pro-Term for one year. Graveside service will be held at Perris Valley Cemetery on December 2, 2019 at 11 AM. There will be a Pot Luck reception for family and friends at the American Legion following the service.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019