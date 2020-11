Joe F. Lopez Sr., of Riverside, Ca, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020 at the age of 92. The beloved husband of the late Alice L. Lopez is survived by fourteen children, fifty one grandchildren, 96 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren. He was a loving, hardworking godly man. Service is Friday, November 13, 2020 at Riverside Apostolic Church. Viewing 9:30 ~ 10:30 a.m. Services 10:30 ~ 12:00 p.m. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com