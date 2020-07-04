July 8, 1943 - May 9, 2020 On May 9, 2020, Joe Reyna Jr, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 76. Joe was born on July 8, 1943 in Corpus Christi, TX to Joe S. and Amparo (Garza) Reyna. In the 1960s, he and his parents moved to California. Joe was in the National Guard, worked 30+ years at Lilly Tulip / Fort Howard in Riverside, and was active with Teamsters Local 63 during his working career. He is survived by his two sons, Kevin and Sean, and two daughters, Debbie Harrington and Jenifer Rutherford. Joe had a passion for creating art and graphics on his computer. If you were lucky, you may have been a recipient of one of his creations. In his retirement, he loved to feed and watch his hummingbirds on the family ranch and spending time with his grandkids. Always quick to help, he was a long-time member of the EAA Chapter One and assisted with the building and maintainance of Building 1A at Flabob Airport. He loved his hometown of Corpus Christi and all of his family in Texas. Joe was well read and always a thinker. Known for his dry sense of humor and pride for his family, Joe had the ability to joke and laugh even in the worst of times - a gift that his kids and grandkids can take with them forever. A family service will be held July 5th in Riverside, CA. For details or to send condolences, please email jenifer.reyna@sbcglobal.net.





