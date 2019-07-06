JOE SANDOVAL



Age 84, passed away at home in Riverside, CA from renal failure on June 27, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1935 in Riverside, CA and had lived here for 62 years. He attended 8th grade at Central Middle School in Riverside. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and ranked SH3. He was a very successful cabinet maker for 36 years until his retirement. He was the owner of Reasonable Cabinets for 17 years. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, past member of Knights of Columbus and union carpenter for 14 years.

Joe was born in a family of 4 brothers and 6 sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Irene Sandoval; daughter Cynthia Whitaker; parents Felipe & Victoriana Sandoval; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by daughter Christina Gambino and her husband Wetto Gambino; son-in-law Mitch Whitaker; son Michael Sandoval and his wife Rita Sandoval; 1 brother; 4 sisters; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and dear friend and caregiver Ben Ojokot. Visitation: Monday, July 15 at 10:30am; Funeral Mass at 11:30am, both at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Burial to follow at 1:31pm at Riverside National Cemetery, using Assembly Area #7. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY,

Funeral Directors 951-683-7410 Published in Press-Enterprise from July 6 to July 7, 2019