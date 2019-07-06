The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston and Simons Mortuary
3358 Mission Inn Ave
Riverside, CA 92501
(951) 683-7410
For more information about
JOE SANDOVAL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church
4268 Lime Street
Riverside, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church
4268 Lime Street
Riverside, CA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Riverside National Cemetery, using Assembly Area #7
22495 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOE SANDOVAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOE SANDOVAL


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOE SANDOVAL Obituary
JOE SANDOVAL
Age 84, passed away at home in Riverside, CA from renal failure on June 27, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1935 in Riverside, CA and had lived here for 62 years. He attended 8th grade at Central Middle School in Riverside. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and ranked SH3. He was a very successful cabinet maker for 36 years until his retirement. He was the owner of Reasonable Cabinets for 17 years. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, past member of Knights of Columbus and union carpenter for 14 years.
Joe was born in a family of 4 brothers and 6 sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Irene Sandoval; daughter Cynthia Whitaker; parents Felipe & Victoriana Sandoval; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by daughter Christina Gambino and her husband Wetto Gambino; son-in-law Mitch Whitaker; son Michael Sandoval and his wife Rita Sandoval; 1 brother; 4 sisters; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and dear friend and caregiver Ben Ojokot. Visitation: Monday, July 15 at 10:30am; Funeral Mass at 11:30am, both at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Burial to follow at 1:31pm at Riverside National Cemetery, using Assembly Area #7. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY,
Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Preston and Simons Mortuary
Download Now