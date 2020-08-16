October 15, 1940 - August 3, 2020 In December 1988, while battling a "miserable cold" that proved resistant to "chicken soup and extensive smoking of cigarettes," Joel Blain planned his funeral. His letter to Emily, his college-student daughter, was full of absurdities. The family, he noted with some regret, would not sit in the front pew, which would be reserved for Nobel laureates "or anyone willing to pay $5." This was the Joel Blain some knew - and dearly loved. Others saw only an accomplished mumbler (a skill he had perfected) and took him to be shy, aloof, a chronic grump or a proper, repressed Brit a la Sir Anthony Hopkins in "Remains of the Day." Joel, who survived that miserable cold, died on August 3, three months shy of his 80th birthday. Joel Blain revealed himself to others carefully and selectively. He wouldn't have minded if a eulogist, channeling Sir Winston Churchill, described him as "a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma." But that would have been a pale portrait of the man who spent the last chapter of his life on an extraordinary mission. Joel was born in Huntington Park, California, and lived in South Gate. He was the proud son of a rubber worker, a supervisor at the B.F. Goodrich tire factory. His mother was a secretary who went to college in her 60s and, later, became a realtor. Both parents were staunch Democrats. Yellow-dog Democrats, as Joel would have put it, proudly. Joel had a brother, Gerald (Jerry) Blair Blain, who is no longer alive. In 1958, Joel arrived at the recently opened University of California, Riverside, where he became editor of the school paper. In 1962, he married Carol Ryan, who hailed from Corona. He was preceded in death by two infant children, Celia Marie and Colin Stevenson, and in 2016, his son Ryan Martin, a computer consultant. Joel is survived by his daughter, Emily Gomez, a teacher, who lives in Upland with her husband, Joe; and his son Daniel Blain, a vintner, who lives in Northern California with Christine; and ex-wife Carol Blain. Joel joined the Press-Enterprise in 1965 but did not present himself as the newspaperman the paper had been waiting for. It was the early 1960s and young Joel was a copy editor. Eventually he joined the editorial team, working under Norman Cherniss. In 1977, he cobbled together a Saturday page, providing kids with games, puzzles and trivia. This weekly package foreshadowed what Joel would call his "second act." In time, Joel became chief editorial writer and, in 1984, editor of the Editorial Page. Like many, Joel brimmed with opinions, some vehement. But unlike the many, his vehemence was informed. His knee didn't jerk. His eyes read. His brain absorbed. His opinions were fortified by the logic of his arguments. He expected no less from others. "Joel had the journalist's penchant for challenging basically everything," said his close friend Jane Carney. "I came to be careful, in a conversation, not to just throw out a casual, not thoroughly vetted, idea because even small talk brought piercing inquiry, or correction, from Joel." Joel was a devout Catholic, befriending and caring for people from all walks of life. He became part of the "Ten-Thirty Mass Family" at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine on Riverside's Eastside, where he was loved and respected - and shy. But it was a far different Joel at the Fiesta, the Shrine's annual fundraiser. Joel found a home selling tickets in the Beer Booth. But it was his diligent, year-long preparation that had the greatest impact. As one of the Shrine's leading collector of eggshells, Joel Blain well understood that any festival without head-crushing cascarones was no festival at all. A festive spirit burned within Joel Blain. He hosted Super Bowl parties, daring invitees to outdo his superior chili. For decades, he celebrated Christmas and Daylight Savings Time with small parties that drew together his friends, many of whom, but for Joel, would never have met. Soon after retiring in 2002, Joel zeroed-in on Highgrove Elementary School. There, he embarked upon a one-word mission: reading. Day after day, Susan Jarvis's kindergarteners read while Joel listened. He was their audience, their cheerleader, their champion. But he was no longer Joel Blain. He was a volunteer known everywhere as Mr. B. Mr. B began ordering books and giving them away. After kids discussed what they'd read with Mr. B, they'd get another book. He carried a bag of them. He was like Santa Claus. "They were so excited about getting a new book," remembered his friend, Linda Buriel. "He was so giving, in an academic but loving way." He coached sixth graders for the school district's annual History Day competition, knowing they wouldn't win, but believing they should try. When Highgrove could no longer afford to send the top readers of each class to the increasingly expensive Disneyland, Mr. B opened his wallet. Over the years, he opened it again and again. Mr. B never thought he would stay at Highgrove for upwards of fifteen years. He never sought the unwanted recognition that came with being named the school district's volunteer of the year. Though he had cut back his hours, he was still at Highgrove when the pandemic hit. He hadn't ruled out going back. Joel had suffered from respiratory ailments for years. Days before his death, which was not COVID-related, he appeared to be healthy and in fine spirits. Friends who visited brought groceries, companionship and conversation but not good-byes. They had no idea they would never see him again. Joel had planned a funeral, though not the one outlined in the letter to Emily. But he had not factored in a pandemic. Even the thought of a virtual funeral would have driven him up the wall. For now there will be a private Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Donations to Highgrove Elementary School (690 Center Street, Riverside CA 92507) or the Victoria Leigh Soto Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund (Eastern Connecticut State U., 83 Windham St., Willimantic, CT 06226) will be deeply appreciated. But the celebration of this well-lived life must wait. Happily, it can wait. No one who knew them will forget Joel Blain and Mr. B anytime soon.





