|
|
John "Jack" Ronald Moran 08/07/1931 - 04/22/2019 3rd generation Riverside(r). Passed away at 87 yrs. Blessed with his wife Shirley of 67 yrs, daughters Pamela Crawford, Kimberly Sanders (passed Sept 2016), 2 grandsons; Edward John Manley and Nicholas Sanders, granddaughter Ariel Zamacona and 2 great granddaughters. Jack loved to fish & hunt, golf, play cards and was a gifted artist. He served proudly in the USAF. He was a member of the Retail Clerks union for 60 yrs. There will be a celebration of life tribute on Aug 7, 2019 at the boathouse/lakeside room at Fairmont Park, Riverside from 11:15 am - 3:00 pm with lunch. Military honor services on Aug 8th 10:00 am, Riverside National Cemetery WL00205890-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 21, 2019