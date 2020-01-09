|
|
Jan/Dec 2019 John & Gloria requested that their Celebrations of Life be remembered together. Married nearly 73 years, both passed months apart in 2019. Both John, a WW II veteran and Gloria, were active in their church and a variety of activities including Soroptimist, SHH Hard of Hearing, Winterwish, Pass Patchers Quilt Guild, Cherry Festival, Grand Jury and more. They are survived by 4 children: Joe, James, Jane Guiterrez and Sue Smith, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Please join us in remembering them and the many endeavors in which they made a difference in Beaumont, on Sunday January 19th at 3 p.m. @ Beaumont Civic Center, 550 E. 6th Street Room 3.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020