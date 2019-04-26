Home

JOHN JOSEPH BATTAGLIA
 Age 57, passed away on April 7th, 2019 in Riverside, California. John was born on April 21st, 1961 to George and Elizabeth "Betty" (Katteron) Battaglia. He had been a resident of Riverside County for 40 years and for the past 13 years worked as a delivery contractor. John also dedicated many years of his life to the coaching and development of local youth sports.
John is survived by his beloved wife Julie; sons Joseph (Andreana) and Jacob, daughter Jennifer; father George; and brothers Jeff (Kelly) and David (Lisa). He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. His dearest mother Betty preceded John in death on April 30th, 2017. He will be greatly missed by those he loved and those who loved him.
Services will be on May 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Thomas the Apostle, 3774 Jackson St., Riverside, CA. Interment will be private.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
