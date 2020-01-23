|
Long time Chino Dairyman John Bootsma passed away January 19, 2020 after a short bout with cancer. He was born April 2, 1949 in Upland, California and attended Chino High School. After high school John started raising calves and eventually got his own dairy. John married his high school sweetheart Essie Swires and they have two children daughter Chastity Vermeer and son-in law Steve, grandchildren Travis, Madelyn, Katelyn and Emmalyn; son, Jason and granddaughter Haley; acquired son Chris Vermeer and his wife Joleen, grandchildren Cole, Aidden and Evvy. John was devoted to family and friends and will be truly missed. Services will be held on January 25 at 10:30am at Cornerstone Community Church in Wildomar, 34570 Monte Vista Drive 92595, followed by a graveside service at Menifee Valley Cemetery, 26770 Murrieta Rd., Menifee, CA 92585. The Bootsma family will be hosting a reception at Monteleone Meadows, 35245 Briggs, Rd., Murrieta, CA 92563. For the family and guests who do not wish to make the drive to Menifee Valley Cemetery, please wait for us at Monteleone Meadows, we will join you immediately following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to City of Hope in John Bootsma's name.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020