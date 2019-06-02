

Retired Air Force Master Sergeant

JOHN CICCHETTI



John Cicchetti, 100 years old, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home surrounded by family just as he desired. He left life here on earth to go to his eternal home in Heaven with his Savior Jesus Christ where he will be reunited with his wife of over 60 years Eleanor, and many other family members and friends. He is survived by his oldest son John Cicchetti, Jr., son Richard Cicchetti and his wife Nina, daughter Barbara Pearson and her husband John, grandchildren: Megan and Caitlin Cicchetti, Robert Wordan, Oliver Pearson; great grandchildren Isaiah Worden and Desaray Worden.

John faithfully served in the Army's 29th Infantry during WWII. He served and fought across Europe including in Normandy, France at the Battle of Omaha Beach. He received the Bronze Star. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Occupation in the Vietnam War with operations Red Horse and Prime Beef. He retired at March Air Force Base, California in the early 1970's and started working for Riverside County in Moreno Valley with Parks and Recreation.

John was always active playing racquetball until his 80's, taking long walks and exercising every day until he turned 99 years old. He loved to shop and made many friends at his favorite places like MAFB Commissary, 99 Cent Store, Goodwill, and the grocery stores, ie. El Super, Superior. He talked to everyone, and always with a kind word and a smile. He will be greatly missed. You can pay your respects at Riverside National Cemetery on Monday, June 8, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of



9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071.

Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com

