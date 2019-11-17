The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Akes Family Funeral Home - Riverside
9695 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
951 785-4071
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:45 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
JOHN DENNISON TURNER


1932 - 2019
JOHN DENNISON TURNER Age 87, passed away on November 11, 2019 in Riverside, California. John was born on April 8, 1932 in Washington DC to William and Josephine (Razzando) Turner. After high school John joined the United States Army and served from 1950- 1953 earning the Korean Service Medal and 1 Camp Star. He also served in the United States Air Force. John worked as a machine operator in Orange County for 35 years. He is survived by his daughters Patricia Lilly-Godfrey, and Barbara Lawson; sons Robert Turner and Michael Turner; grandchildren Marrisa Cervantes, Shelly Turner, Samantha Turner, Brittney Ingersoll and Austin Lilly. He also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren and his brother Shad Turner. Graveside Committal Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9:45 in the morning at Riverside National Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2019
