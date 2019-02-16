JOHN EDWARD RICHARDSON

Age, 69, of Riverside, California passed away at home on February 11, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1949 in Riverside, California. He met his late loving wife, Barbara Richardson and they married in 1973. They had 2 wonderful children together, Jaime and Chad. He dedicated his professional life to the educating and counseling of young people for 30 + years. John taught science and coached track at Raney Junior High School in Corona, CA to start his career before moving over to Centennial High School in 1989 where he was a high school counselor and coached girls JV basketball for a time. He retired from Centennial High in 2009.

Survivors include his 2 children, Jaime (William) Larsen and Chad Richardson, his siblings, Martha (Brick) Noyes and Dennis (Sharon) Richardson. John had 6 beautiful grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Monday February 18, 2019 at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA. Friends and family Viewing 8:30-9:30am with the celebration of life at 10:00am. A reception will immediately follow at the home of Dennis and Sharon Richardson. All family and friends are invited to attend and share stories. Burial Service will be held on Friday February 22, 2019 at 10:00am at Olivewood Memorial Park, 3300 Central Ave., Riverside, CA.