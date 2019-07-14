|
JOHN HARVEY FERMAN
Age, 74, died April 25, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The son of Jack Alan and Gail Harvey Ferman, he was born in Long Beach, California, but soon after moved to Riverside, graduating from Riverside Poly High School (1963) and attending University of Redlands. During the Vietnam War he served in the U.S. Army, which awarded him the Bronze Star. Following military service, John completed his undergraduate degree at Redlands in 1971 and earned two Masters degrees, one in business administration from University of California, Riverside, in 1973 and the other in hospital administration from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, in 1975. During his career, he became an expert in the labyrinthine world of federal health care policy. He was an outstanding athlete, a prize-winning orchid grower, and a mountain climber who scaled peaks from Ecuador to Yosemite.
Moving to Annapolis, Maryland, decades ago, John became an avid sailor and member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Ferman; his children, William Cummings and Sean Scott; and his sister, Mary Ferman Bean. Later this summer, John will make one more voyage onto the Chesapeake Bay with his friends and family for a final farewell following a private memorial service. While we are glad his suffering is over, we miss him and will keep him in our hearts always.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 14, 2019