John Hamann

February 4, 1971 - August 25, 2020 John Roland Hamann passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 49. John was born on February 4, 1971 in Wadena, Minnesota. John leaves behind his loving wife Marlayna (of 28 years), son Luke (24), son Joshua (21), and daughter Courtney (18), his parents - Roland and Janean Hamann, sister Kim, brother Mark, four nephews (Mason, Drew, Keegan, & Drake), two nieces (Stephanie & Hannah), along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. John graduated from Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley in 1989. For most of his adult life, John worked alongside his father. While working with his dad at Rollie's Construction, John learned all aspects of the trade and became well-known throughout the industry as someone who was dependable and hard-working. In January 2020, John proudly branched out and started his own construction business, naming it JRH Contracting. John loved God and he loved his church - serving as an usher, choir member, and elder at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran in Moreno Valley. John enjoyed spending time together with his family - especially when all 16 Hamann's could be together! Visitation will be held at Shepherd of the Valley located at 11650 Perris Blvd. in Moreno Valley on Monday, September 7th from 5:00 8:00 PM. *The funeral will be broadcast via Facebook and YouTube, which can be found on the church website at svlcmoval.net
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8th at 10:30 AM at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. John will be buried at Hillside Memorial Park in Redlands, CA.