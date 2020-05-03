December 3, 1931 - April 29, 2020 Born and raised in Albion, New York the only son of Edward and Grace, John had three sisters. His skill at motorcycle flat track racing brought John to Los Angeles in 1957. At the motorcycle shop he met the love of his life Beverly when she would buy sodas. Married on Nov 2, 1957 the young family moved to Fullerton where John fulfilled the dream of his life becoming a motorcycle police officer. He stayed on the Fullerton Police Department until retiring in 1982. Retirement for John and Bev meant crisscrossing the U.S.A. and Canada on their Harley Davidson, next an R.V. and then continued traveling into their 80s by crisscrossing the world on over 90 cruises. They danced the nights away while at sea and on land danced weekly at Lake Elsinore Elks Club being an Elks member since 2003. John was one helluva dancer! A 1978 move to a one acre property in Corona meant room for his collection of almost 100 cars. John was a member and past president of the Southern California Thunderbird Club and the 40s Ford Car Club in Riverside. John had a wonderful life and was very loved by his family. In addition to his wife of 62 years, Beverly he is survived by son John Edward and spouse Elizabeth, daughter Judith Nowland and four grandchildre; Sarah Grace Nowland, Christine Nowland, Jack Clement and Davis Clement. Thomas Miller Funeral Home 1118 E. 6th St. Corona, 92879 951 737-3244





