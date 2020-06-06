August 27, 1925 - May 15, 2020 John Webb Huffman passed peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Riverside, CA. Born to Esther Fern Webb (of Ohio) and John Joel Huffman (of Oregon), John lived and worked in the Riverside area his whole life. He was a longtime member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, and was active in the choir and in local singing groups. An avid biker and photographer, he spent many happy hours biking around Riverside and taking video of the scenery. In his later years John lived in the Olive Grove (later Wellbrook) community, where he was known for his gentle unassuming nature and his habit of regaling people with stories of early Riverside history. John was predeceased by his sister, Doris Huffman Grant (John). He is survived by his two daughters Carol Quintana (Jose Mario) and Marie Huffman, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Quetzal Quintana, Chel Quintana (Edgar Mencos), Ariel Quintana, Bazika Huffman-Kinyalolo, Bililo Huffman-Kinyalolo, Kai Mencos Quintana and Lia Mencos Quintana.





