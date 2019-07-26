|
|
April 03, 1960 - July 21, 2019 John Ibanez was a hard working man so full of life. He was born in Los Angeles on April 03, 1960. He was raised and grew up on the Pechanga Indian Reservation. In 1976, he met the love of his life, his wife and soulmate Elva. The two were married on May 10, 1980. They went on to have 3 children. John spent his young adult years as a Heavy Equipment Operator working all throughout Riverside county. He retired in early 2000 and spent the remainder of his years working around his home. He built and provided for his family a beautiful home on the reservation. He was one to always make them feel protected. In 2014 he suffered a stroke but that did not stop him from doing what he loved. John was an amazing father and wonderful husband. He always put his family first and did anything and everything to keep them safe and happy. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Elva. His only son Danny Ibanez (38) and wife Tricia and their four children, Emily (19), Danny Jr (13), Inocencia (11) and Irene (09). His Oldest daughter Angelica Ibanez (35) and youngest daughter Ashley Ibanez (27) and her fiancé Abraham Magante and their three children Joshua (08), Esmeralda (06) and newborn Hunwut "Bear". He is also survived by his father Vincent Ibanez, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and many nieces/nephews, Godchildren, cousins and friends. John was a remarkable man to everyone that he met. He was never without some type of tool in his hand for the many projects he got himself into. He was well into practicing his native Luiseno and Desert Cahuillan culture. He was an asset to his community and a leader to many. To his wife and children he will always be a tough warrior and most of all a best friend. Rosary will be held Friday July 26, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the School House on the Pechanga Indian Reservation. Followed by a traditional wake. Funeral mass will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Michael's Church in Pechanga. Burial to follow mass. England Family Mortuary, Inc. 27135 Madison Ave Temecula, CA 92590 (951) 695-8555 WL00207130-image-1.jpg,WL00207130-image-2.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 26, 2019