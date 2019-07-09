Home

JOHN PATRICK JACOBSMEYER
 John Patrick Jacobsmeyer (b. 1958) entered eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019. Survived by his son Kyle of Tucson Az, he is the youngest of Vincent and Loretta Jacobsmeyer's children: Tom, Richard, Kathleen, Paul, Will and John. He was a committed Christian, Bible student and a grateful soul. Services will be held at St. Andrew Newman Center, 105 W. Big Springs Road, Riverside, Ca., on Saturday, July 13th at 11 am. Lunch to follow in the library. Private interment at Olivewood Cemetery. Donation to charity in lieu of flowers suggested.
Published in Press-Enterprise from July 9 to July 12, 2019
