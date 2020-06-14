John Kizziar

December 31, 1935 - May 26, 2020 John "Tom" Thomas Kizziar, Jr. passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on May 26, 2020, at the age of 84. Tom was born on December 31, 1935, in Hollywood, California, to John "JT" and Barbara (Myers) Kizziar. Tom grew up with his loving family in Wilmington, CA, and moved to Pico Rivera, CA, in his teenage years. He graduated from Whittier High School in 1953 and proudly had the third-highest IQ in the school's history. Soon after graduating high school, he was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served from 1954 to 1956. Tom lived his remaining adult years in Orange and Riverside Counties, where he was an owner-operator of his own trucking company, Kizziar Trucking. Tom was preceded in death by his loving parents, JT and Barbara Kizziar, his brother-in-law and sister, Don and Jay-del (Kizziar) Hagan, and brother-in-law Jack Holt. He is survived by his loving sisters, Glenda (Kizziar) Holt, Karen (Kizziar) Robinson, and loving brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Linda Kizziar, his four loving children, Tom Kizziar, Lawrence Bell, Tomi (Mike) Nerhus, and Eric (Kristie) Kizziar, cousin Martha Dugally, his ten grandchildren, Nicolas, Chris, Mike, Lisa, Eric, Megan, Ashley, Corey, Kayla, and Connor, five great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Tom was a devoted Christian, loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will live forever in our hearts and will be deeply missed by all. Please say a prayer for our Hero, our Dad. Visitation Thursday, June 18 2 pm-6 pm Hilgenfeld Mortuary 120 East Broadway Anaheim, CA 92805 Services Friday, June 19 11 am Church of Christ 311 N State College Blvd Anaheim, CA 92806 Graveside Services 2 pm Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, CA 92518





