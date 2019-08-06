|
|
JOHN NICOLAS LONCAR
John Nicholas Loncar was born in Goldfield, NV, on April 7, 1922, and died July 30, 2019. He served in the US Navy during WWII aboard the USS Frankford and saw action at Normandy on D-Day. He worked for Southern California Edison for 32 years, most of it as a service crew foreman, but also, as a lineman, primary serviceman and lineman splicer. He helped start the Little League baseball farm league and coached Little League and Pony League teams. He was a Master of Montezuma Lodge #30 in Goldfield, NV; Tonopah Chapter #12 Royal Arch Mason where he attained High Priest; Scottish Rite where he was a charter member of the Las Vegas Lodge. He was a life member and Past Commander of Kenneth Booth Post 1103 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Tonopah, NV. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mildred; parents Nicholas Perov Loncar and Julia (Subotich) Loncar; sisters Xniea Baird, Olga Loncar, Sophiea Deitrick and Mary Jean Spainhower; brothers Peter, Steve and Robert Loncar; and half-brother George Vidovich. He is survived by his children: Jeannette (Michael, dec.) Kent, Patricia (Al) Smith, Ruth (Rob) Houghton, John, Jr. (Robin) Loncar, Mary (Mike) Treworgy, and William (Sherry) Loncar; and 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gentle Touch Hospice, 6388 Coldwater Canyon Ave., North Hollywood, CA 91606. Services will be held at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 1501 West Florida Avenue, in Hemet, CA on Friday, August 9th. Viewing will be at 9am with services to follow at 10am. A reception will be held in the Ramona Room at Miller-Jones immediately after the service.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019