July 2, 1939 - January 6, 2020 John Louis Beltramo, age 80, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home in Riverside, California. John was born in Pomona, California on July 2, 1939. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Beltramo and survived by his mother, Mary Beltramo, sister, Margaret Heideman (husband Floyd), life partner, Mary Jane Beltramo, his four children, Julie Burke, Caprice Turek, Larry Conrad, and Glenda Moore; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. John is a Navy veteran and served from 1961 - 1964 in Long Beach, CA and Hawaii. He was employed by and retired from Stater Brothers Market in Riverside. From 1941 to the present, the Beltramo family has owned and operated their citrus groves in Arlington, Riverside. John loved a good laugh, to fish, build stock cars, and spend time with his family. A funeral service will take place on January 15, 2020 from 3 - 4pm at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to and Inland Valley Hospice.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020