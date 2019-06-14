|
JOHN MALLOCH "TERRY" MYLNE, III
Age 86, died May 25, 2019 in Laguna Niguel, CA. Known throughout his life by the nickname given by his mother, Terry was born May 1, 1933 in Los Angeles, California to John M. Mylne, Jr. and Virginia McDonald Hopper.
Terry was a lifelong resident of Riverside, California, attending Palm Elementary, Central Junior High, and Riverside Poly High School. He then spent two years at Kenyon College in Ohio, before signing up with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Following his military service, Terry attended Stanford University, earning both a BS in Electrical Engineering and an MBA. While at Stanford, he met Bonnie Jane Russell and they were married in the Stanford University Chapel on February 10, 1962.
He worked as Manager of Fluid Systems at Wyle Labs, and later as Director of Engineering at The Toro Company, and he holds a number of patents for the electrical controllers and sprinkler systems that he developed.
The Mylne/Irving/Gage family has a long history in Riverside, especially as related to bringing water to the developing citrus groves in the late 1800s via the Gage Canal, and later creating and improving the infrastructure and policies of importing water to Southern California.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Terry served as a Director of the Western Municipal Water District from 1978-1995; and then as a Director on the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California Board of Directors from 1993-2008.
Terry was passionate about Riverside and the Inland Empire, having served as president of the World Affairs Council of Inland Southern California, president of the Riverside Arts Foundation, and a member of the UCR Chancellors Advisory Council for both the School of Engineering and the School of Agriculture. He was a longtime member of the Victoria Club, Kiwanis Club of Riverside (and fan of the famous Turkey BBQs at Fairmount Park), and Men's Breakfast Forum. He loved golf, snow skiing, sailing, and working on his family home, Greystones.
He is survived by his wife, BJ; three children, Bonnie Small (Anthony), Victoria Grovier (Sean), and John Mylne IV (Kristina); as well as six grandchildren, Meghan, Kyle, Thomas, Samantha, Ian and Gwendolyn; and his sister, Helen Timmons.
Graveside services will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 29th at Olivewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Victoria Avenue Forever.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 14, 2019