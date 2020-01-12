|
September, 1946 - January, 2020 Dr. John O. Basinger, age 73, passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 1, 2020. He was the husband of Marjorie Basinger. Together, they enjoyed 32 years of marriage. Born in Riverside, California, John was the son of Eugene and Pauline Basinger, also of Riverside. John graduated from Ramona High School in Riverside. He earned his bachelor's degree from California State Polytechnic University Pomona, and then went on to earn his doctorate in mathematics from the University of California at Riverside. During his lifetime, John worked as an engineer at Fleet Analysis Center (FLTAC), Lockheed Martin, Enterprise Electronics, Boeing, Northrop, Raytheon, and as a private contractor. Although his title was engineer, he would always remind us that he was a mathematician, first & foremost. John also taught mathematics at UCR and Riverside City College. John enjoyed racing his Subaru STI as a member of the Sports Car Club of America at the Fontana Raceway. He loved meeting new friends, and with his love of cars, he soon became a familiar and welcome face among the crowds of his fellow motor-heads. He loved the racing community, and while he never raced in any competitive sense, his love of the sport was pure and infectious. He will be remembered for his genuine and kind spirit and for the many friendships and lives he helped and touched along the way. He was selfless in his generosity and heartfelt in his desire to help a neighbor, friend, or stranger alike. He truly loved his community, having lived his entire 73 years in the City of Riverside. He is survived by his spouse Marjorie, step-daughter Connie, grandson Christopher, and his sister, Joanne. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 24th at 10:00 AM at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA, 92504, with a reception immediately following at the same location.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020