|
|
In loving memory of
JOHN OLE TUNTLAND
January 31, 1922 to February 19, 2019
John was born and raised on a sheep ranch on a Sioux Indian Reservation near Shields, North Dakota. He served in the Army Artillery in World War II and was a Pearl Harbor survivor on Dec. 7, 1941. John was the General Manager of Tuntland Livestock Co. for 8 years then became the Agricultural Field Rep for Security 1st National Bank of Riverside, CA.
John was the General Manager and then President of the El Rivino Country Club for 50 years.
John is survived by his son John O. Tuntland of Vancouver, WA. John's grandchildren included Joshua Tuntland of Portland, OR, Summer Tuntland of Hillsboro, OR, Alisha Tuntland of Soquel, CA as well as great grandchildren Julia Ayala, Donovan and Dorian Walton as well as friend and former daughter-in-law, Sarah Ellis of Portland, OR.
John was preceded in death by his son Jim Tuntland, his brother Marshall Tuntland and sister Mallin Sizemore.
Services and burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery on March 12, 2019 at 12:15pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019