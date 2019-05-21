Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Phillippi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Phillippi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Phillippi Obituary
JOHN KENNETH PHILLIPPI
 John K. Phillippi passed away on March 24, 2019. He was born December 17, 1947. He is survived by his wife Tessa Phillippi, his children: Lora Andreatta, Bradly Phillippi & Shani Lang, his sister Lori Rasmussen, as well as his 7 step-children, 19 grandkids & 4 great- grandkids. He will be missed by many family & friends. Services will be held on May 24th at 11am. Military Funeral honors at Riverside National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Moreno Valley Elks Lodge.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.