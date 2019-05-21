|
|
JOHN KENNETH PHILLIPPI
John K. Phillippi passed away on March 24, 2019. He was born December 17, 1947. He is survived by his wife Tessa Phillippi, his children: Lora Andreatta, Bradly Phillippi & Shani Lang, his sister Lori Rasmussen, as well as his 7 step-children, 19 grandkids & 4 great- grandkids. He will be missed by many family & friends. Services will be held on May 24th at 11am. Military Funeral honors at Riverside National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Moreno Valley Elks Lodge.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 21, 2019