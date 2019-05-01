Home

JOHN FRANKLYN SEYMOUR
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Hemet, Ca
On April 17, 2019 our beloved John F. Seymour passed away in the comfort of his loving home surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his beautiful wife and soulmate Lolita of 31 years, and nine children, Cristina, William, Kimberly, Amber, Sally, Shelly, Stacey, Shannon and Serena, 25 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored. He is survived by two brothers, James and William. His sister-in-law, Susie, was instrumental in his care. He was a man of honor, integrity and inspired all those who came in contact with him.
We will forever be indebted to this warrior who put up a gallant fight to the end. A warrior who didn't sweat the small stuff. He always said, "You can be happy or sad, your choice!" That's why his nickname is SUNNY!
Your Lolita will forever and ever love you, thank you for making our lives complete. RIP, Eternally.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 1, 2019
