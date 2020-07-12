December 25, 1941 - May 9, 2020 John Takeshi Kitasako, 79, died of complications from pneumonia on May 9, 2020. John was a resident of Moreno Valley, CA and had a long association with UC Riverside working in the departments of Plant Pathology, Neuroscience and the Vivarium. He co-authored various research papers based on his expertise on the electron microscope that appeared in The Journal of Physical Chemistry, The Journal of Comparative Neurology and the Society for Applied Spectroscopy. His research and photographs on the poisonous frogs of Costa Rica are still cited by the Smithsonian and those working in the field. John was born on December 25, 1941, to Mutsuko and Ken Kitasako. Four months after his birth his family were forcibly relocated and interned at the Gila River concentration camp. Upon their release in 1945 the family returned to California, eventually settling in Arroyo Grande, California. John's university education culminated in attaining his bachelor of science degree from UC Riverside and his masters degree in zoology from the University of Southern California. John's background in zoology, and his interest in herpetology in particular, inspired a collection of reptiles and amphibians that he maintained throughout much of his adult life. His interests also included a love for classical music and an appreciation for classical ballet. John will be best remembered for his extensive knowledge on a myriad of subjects, his kind and gentle demeanor, his quick smile and generous nature. He is survived by his sister Barbara Finn (Bob) of Arroyo Grande, niece Mariko Finn (John) and grandnephew Max of Salt Lake City.





