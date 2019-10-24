|
01/26/1938 - 10/09/2019 It is with deepest regret that our family announces the passing of John Thomas Shellenback, Sr., beloved son, brother, father, and friend; he was 81. Always quick to smile and lend a hand to everyone who needed help, he had a devilish sense of humor and love of life. John (dad) graduated from Poly High School in 1956. Throughout his life he loved boating; teaching many people how to water ski, and lots of camping. He loved and built cars, racecars, antique cars, and was a charter member of the "Old Farts Racing" club; where he had many treasured friendships. He rode both street and dirt bikes and was a faithful Speedway fan. He also loved steam trains, any type of military plane or vehicle; dad could fix anything. Together with his brother Peter, they started and enjoyed their thriving business, Mobile Air Conditioning. Dad appreciated nature and loved birds of prey, particularly owls and hawks. He was an avid fan of many sports including football, baseball, basketball, NASCAR, and especially baseball, closely following his brother Jim's professional career. He loved Egyptology, American History, classic movies, all types of music but mainly jazz. In his later years, his family was his world and he spoke often of all of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, their families including nieces, nephews, their families, and countless friends. His only regret was that he could not visit everyone but please know that he loved you all deeply, his heart was bigger than his body. Our lives will never be the same but we are better because of him. Dad was a humble man, devoted to his Catholic faith and he prayed for all of us. He was distinguished as both the oldest and the longest serving parishioner at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church. We love you dad, our hearts are so broken without you but we know you are in Heaven watching over us all and winning every race. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Eugene and Beatrice LeBlanc Henry Shellenback, and his older brother Paul. He is survived by sisters Anne DeRose, Mary Korzep; brothers James Shellenback and Peter Shellenback; children Sabrina Schuster, John Jr., Richard, and Steven Shellenback; grandchildren Jennifer Crenshaw, Jillian Bout, John Shellenback, III, Katy Cowan, Brian, Emily, and Mary Shellenback; great-grandchildren Stella, Gabe, Lily, Camilla, Roman, Annie, Cohen, Maxim, Sunni, Bowie, Lylah and John IV. Dad, you are forever loved and in our hearts; you will always be missed. Services: November 8, 2019, 10:00 AM, St. Catherine of Alexandria, 3680 Arlington Ave, Rvsd 92506; Committal 11:30 AM Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave, Rvsd 92505; and Reception 12:00 PM American Legion Riverside Post 79, 2979 Dexter Drive; Rvsd 92501.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019