John W. (Jack) Jones
JOHN W. JONES (JACK) May 3, 1932 - July 15, 2020 John W. Jones (Jack) went home to be with the Lord on July 15 at the age of 88. He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Jack was the son of Guy and Mildred Jones of Fairfield, Iowa. Jack grew up in Fairfield, joined the Seabees (U.S. Navy) and served four years in Newfoundland and Cuba. He married the love of his life Peg Hininger in 1952 and they were married for 67 years. Jack graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in journalism. After graduation, he moved his family to California in 1958. He worked at the Merced Sun-Star, Bakersfield Californian and The Press Enterprise until his retirement. Jack's passion was fishing, caring for the less fortunate and tutoring non-English adults. He loved attending his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's baseball games, concerts and other activities. In later years, his activities included Bible studies, a movie group and church. Jack was deeply devoted to his Christian faith and greeted all whether friend or stranger with "Happy and blessed" and "Joy to you." Jack is survived by his loving wife Peg; two children, Jeff Jones and wife Betty, and Cindy Grande and husband Tom; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister Mary Leech; and a College-Career Group. Jack will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery Aug. 13 in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 4068, Riverside, CA 92514 or to Heart of Gold Hospice, 4110 Edison Ave., Suite 200A, Chino, CA 91710. Special thanks to Donna and Maria at Amro Elderly Care and to Sheila, the hospice nurse. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.


Published in The Press-Enterprise from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Akes Family Funeral Home - Riverside
9695 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
951 785-4071
