June 1, 1942 - September 3, 2019 JON WILLIAM JOHNSTON Age 77, of Hemet, CA, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Hemet and spent the majority of his life in the Hemet/San Jacinto valley. He sold his business at R & H Repair Shop in 2004 after working there for over 30 years. Jon was a jeep enthusiast and enjoyed his involvement with sand drags and off road racing. Jon's other interests include road trips, fishing, camping, and visiting Houser Geode Beds to dig for geodes. Jon was a staple to so many in the community and never passed up an opportunity to help someone in need. Known to many as Big Jon, he will be greatly missed. Jon is survived by: sister Susan Buchanan, and brothers Fred Johnston and Scott Johnston; daughters, Edie Northcutt and Mary Ellen Wilson; son, Robert Witten; grandchildren, Kevin Morningstar, Laura Berroteran, Bryan Morningstar, Phillip Witten, Michael Witten, Joshua Wilson, Sarah Wilson, Patrick Murray, Joelleen Carter, Liam Murray; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Johnston, daughter Deana Anne Johnston, son Daniel Murray, and granddaughter Christan Berroteran. A potluck style Memorial Service for Jon will be at the Francis Domenigoni Community Center located at 32665 Haddock St, Winchester, CA 92596, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00am, with lunch reception from noon to 2:00pm. Absolutely not required, but if so inclined, please bring a dish or drinks to share.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019