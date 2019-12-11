Home

JONATHAN R. FERRETT 1978-2019 Jonathan R. Ferrett passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, in the home of his parents in Riverside, California. Born in Fontana, on March 27, 1978, Jonathan was the first son of Dr. Robert and Paula Ferrett. He attended St. Catherine of Alexandria Elementary School in Riverside through eighth grade. He graduated from Ramona High School in 1996 and then went to the University of California at Riverside (UCR) where he earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration in 2000. Jonathan returned to UCR for an additional year where he earned a Multiple Subject Clear Credential to teach in grades K-12. He completed his teaching internship in the Riverside Unified School District. Jonathan was hired by the Compton Unified School District in December, 2004. He taught elementary and high school students for fifteen years. His last five years he taught English as a Second Language and mathematics at Compton High School. Jonathan leaves no wife or children. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Robert and Paula Ferrett, his brother John-Paul Ferrett and wife Shamaine, nephew Malachi Ferrett, and step-nephew Christian. His funeral service is scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 3680 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92506, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, friends can make a donation to the St. Catherine of Alexandria Church St. Vincent de Paul Society that serves families who are in need.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019
