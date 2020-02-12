Home

JORDAN LOVE June 9, 1996-Feb 12, 2019 February 8th I received the worst call of my life. February 12th I had to do what any parent should not have to do; that day I had to say goodbye to my son Jordan and it still feels like yesterday. Jordan had so many family and friends and I know we all keep him in our hearts as I know he's watching over us. He is deeply missed and apart of me that's missing. We love you Jordan and just like his last name I know he loves us too. Your not here but not forgotten as I think of you every day and just as I said the day I let you go I'll make sure there's justice for you.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020
