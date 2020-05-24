Jose Luis "Joe" Estrada
Jose Luis Estrada "Joe" was born in Mexico on October 9, 1951, grew up in Huntington Park, California and passed away at home in Menifee, California on April 15, 2020. He is survived by his two children Alexis Estrada & Dulce Estrada and his sister Sylvia Elena Lopez. Professionally, Joe started as a sales representative and made his way to territory manager for nationally recognized brand "Black and Decker". His passions included photography, traveling, and meeting new people. Joe was an extremely charismatic man and a constant provider. His family and friends will forever miss his great sense of humor and hard-working ways. Private services will be held on Tuesday, 5/26/2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Menifee Valley Memorial Park. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 24, 2020.
