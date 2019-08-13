|
|
JOSEPH DANIEL JOHNSTON JR.
Age 83, of Hemet, California, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at home with the love of his life, Jeri, of 27 years, by his side. He was born in Los Angeles on November 30, 1935. He served in the U.S. Navy. Preceded in death was his son Ronald Johnston in 2018. Surviving is wife Jeri Johnston; son, Joseph Johnston III ( Judi Jolley ); daughters, Linda Partida (Jon) and Terry Bates (Gerry); step daughter Anne Cicconi and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Miller-Jones Hemet Mortuary, 1501 W. Florida Ave., Hemet, California followed by a service at 10:00AM and a graveside service at Riverside National Cemetery at 12:45PM, staging area #4. A reception will be at Miller-Jones Mortuary in the Ramona Room at 3:00PM to 5PM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2019