8-20-1932 - 9-3-2019 He was born in Salmon, Idaho and served in the Korean war. He resided at Riverbrook Apartments for 20 years and made very close friends with his neighbors. He was well liked by many and will be missed by all. He is survived by his 5 children, Jack, Tina, Erin, Joseph and Patia. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchilren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson. A military ceremony will be at a later date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019