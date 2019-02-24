|
|
2-27-1936 - 2-14-2019 Joseph Harris Jr., 82, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home in Moreno Valley, CA. Joseph aka "Papa" was born on February 27, 1936 in Texarkana, Texas. He served in the United States Air Force as a Radio Operator with honors for 2 tours. He wed Mamie Ruth Green on February 21, 1955, during his time in the service and they were blessed with 8 children. Barbara, Carolynn, Robert, Joseph, Frank, Gloria, Lynda and John. Papa was a craftsman in his early years and worked with wood, while in his later years he was employed as a painter at Moreno Valley Unified School District where he retired. He was preceded in death by his wife Mamie Ruth Harris, and son Joseph Duane Harris. He is survived by 7 of his children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Viewing and funeral services will be held February 27, 2019 at: Kansas Ave SDA, 4491 Kansas Ave., Riverside CA 92507 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interment: 12:45 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019